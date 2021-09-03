Major marijuana convention coming to Atlantic City

Ok, so it took New Jersey a long time to figure out exactly how to legalize both medicinal and recreational cannabis. For some reason this state has had a hard time with sorting out details.

But now that we have become the 14th state to legalize marijuana, the industry is still a labyrinth of confusion. Here’s a helpful way to sort it all out: The NECANN convention.

NECANN is the company that has been helping to develop what they call expos or “resource hubs” for the cannabis industry since 2014. They dedicate themselves to supporting entrepreneurs, expanding market opportunities, and helping patients, investors and advocates.

They’ve brought all of these resources to one place with their NECANN convention and it is one of the most comprehensive business and industry conventions you have ever seen in your life.

One of the reasons for that is that the market is so incredibly new and wide-open that there are so many different segments to hear and learn about.

According to their website, the convention encompasses just about everything you need to learn including seminars like these: 3 Things You NEED To Know Before Applying for a Cannabis Business License in New Jersey, Insurance & Cannabis – What Business Operators Need to Know, and Stopping the Top Killers with Cannabis.

And, here’s just a short list of some of the industry that will be represented at the convention private equity and investment resources, training in education, patient advocacy, testing and lab services, storage, packaging, medical experts, hydroponics and cultivation, infused products, smoking and vaping accessories, tinctures salves and topicals and just about anything else you can think of that is even tangentially related to the cannabis business.

NECANN realizes that Atlantic City is a burgeoning business community and sees it as a great place to host their convention.

The convention takes place October 2nd and 3rd, 2021 at the Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, in Atlantic City. Exhibit Hall hours are as follows: Saturday, October 2nd: 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday, October 3rd: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Onsite Box Office hours begin at 10:00 am each day. Buy tickets here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.