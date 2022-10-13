Major marijuana bust after police see people sleeping in car in Atlantic City, NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs.

On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.

The two occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Shannon Lockhart of Egg Harbor City, and 34-year-old Gregory Donzuso of Hammonton appeared to be sleeping.

The officers determined Lockhart was having a medical emergency. Aid was quickly rendered until EMS arrived on the scene.

Officers said they found a large quantity of marijuana packaged inside a large open box in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police said they confiscated 14.6 pounds of pot, two defaced 9mm handguns, a 30-round magazine loaded with hollow point ammunition, a silencer, three rifle rounds, and a digital scale.

The officers also seized $546 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the CDS sales.

Both Donzuso and Lockhart were taken into custody. They were charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a silencer, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donzuso was also charged with certain persons not possessing weapons.

Both are lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

