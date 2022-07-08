Major magazine’s new national survey names the best pizza in NJ

Back in 2017, NJ.com decided to do a New Jersey best pizza showdown. And the winner was Brooklyn Square Pizza, hands-down. And it’s been kind of a legend around New Jersey ever since.

Everyone knows that we take our pizza very seriously here in NJ. It’s at the point where we all really know deep down that we’ve even got New York beat when it comes to pizza.

Yeah, yeah— while all those New Yorkers are all busy raving about their water, we’ve actually become the pizza hub of the country. There's not a person in New Jersey who doesn’t know a pizza spot that rivals or beats any New York spot.

But there’s something about Brooklyn Square. It’s often noticed as something unique and special in New Jersey and that’s why when readers digest decided to do its own “best pizza in every state” contest, it's not surprising that Brooklyn Square was named our state's winner.

Reader's Digest did a search for the best and its results were based on a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, and rave reviews.

According to an article on NJ.com about Brooklyn Square's 2017 victory, owner Pietro

Grippo called his best-seller ''my bread and butter.' And it’s what makes Brooklyn Square famous: the Upside Down Square. It featured a recipe passed down from Grippo’s Italian grandmother and it’s made with hand-crushed peeled tomato sauce, a blend of mozzarellas, pecorino Romano, and basil. Just Google "Brooklyn Square" and you’ll read about it in the reviews.

The other pies that knock people's socks off include the Honeymoon pizza, with imported pepperoni and a drizzle of honey; The Sophia Loren, with fresh mozzarella, slices of tomatoes, and fresh garlic; the Nonna, a thin square with fresh mozzarella and peeled marinara sauce; and the Marone, with peeled tomato sauce, burrata, pecorino Romano and fresh basil.

Make sure to check out Brooklyn Square Pizza, which was just named the best pizza in New Jersey. They are located in Jackson, Manalapan and Toms River.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

