Tragic NJ apartment fire kills several pets and injures some residents

OLD BRIDGE — A fire at an apartment complex in Old Bridge has injured about six people and killed several cats, according to emergency officials who spoke to News 12.

On Monday at approximately 9:20 p.m., first responders were called to Madison Arms Apartments, located at 317 Rellim Road, where they found part of a building fully engulfed in flames, in a statement released by the Old Bridge Township Department of Public Safety.

Officers immediately began evacuating all neighboring apartments while firefighters worked on extinguishing the flames.

About 10 apartment units were affected, and six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including smoke inhalation, lacerations, and burns. Two Old Bridge police officers were also injured. One was treated at the scene, and another was sent to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

One off-duty firefighter also suffered from smoke inhalation but was treated at the scene, department officials said.

Seven cats were reportedly killed in the fire, News 12 reported.

The fire was fully extinguished. While the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, fire officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Many apartment tenants and neighborhood residents took to Facebook to thank the first responders for their heroic efforts.

"This was my wife and I, our neighbor's home, I want to thank the first responders, neighbors. Literally everyone who was on scene to help us all."

"Praying for all involved. Our volunteer firefighters are truly a special group of people. Thank you to the firefighters, police officers, and EMTs who risk their lives to save others. You are all so appreciated..."

"Thank you to the 1st responders. This was my daughter's and her boyfriend's apartment. They are okay."

The American Red Cross has been busy assisting displaced residents.

