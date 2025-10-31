The Jersey Shore will look a little different in the summer of 2026 with a new luxury boutique hotel adorning the shoreline of Wildwood.

According to NJ.com, the new resort named The Wild Resort will occupy an impressive 77,000 square feet across five floors of the iconic Wildwood boardwalk. The expected opening is June 2026, but could be as early as May.

The new hotel will present 75 specially designed rooms, each crafted with “a blend of modern comfort with coastal elegance.” The hotel has 10 presidential suites, each with its own private outdoor Jacuzzi overlooking the scenic beach, voted by Condé Nast as one of the best beaches in the country.

The hotel will also have a rooftop pool, along with a bar and restaurant that will allow you to relax with views of the beach and ocean. The hotel designer Solly Levy Baghdadi developed rooftop entertainment to relax and take in the incredible Wildwood sunsets.

The ground floor of the hotel will feature a Starbucks, a candy store, and a pizzeria, all located on the boardwalk.

The hotel will be located on Glenwood Avenue, nestled between the two main Morey’s amusement piers. That will certainly present a wide array of fun and entertaining things to do on the boardwalk, all within steps of the hotel.

What I like about this hotel is that it highlights one of the best boardwalks in the country, lending the Jersey flavor to the experience of the guest at the hotel. The developer mentioned the fact that he so enjoyed his visits to Wildwood with his parents as a child. He wanted to recapture that experience for the guest at the hotel.

I am sure that a night or two in the hotel will make the experience in New Jersey a good one.

