Luxury dog hotel coming to New Jersey

If you like to pamper your pooch, soon you’ll have a new way to do it, as a luxury dog spa and hotel is being built in Roxbury.

The K9 Resorts Daycare & Luxury Hotel is planned for an opening probably in early 2022. According to TapInto.net, the 6,960-square-foot building and 3,000-square-foot outdoor play area were approved in 2020 by the Roxbury Planning Board.

The facility is a franchise; there are already six locations in New Jersey. So, what kind of accommodations will there be for your dog? If you book a “luxury suite” you can expect “the ultimate comfort and relaxation for even our most discerning guests. These are the most magnificent and spacious suites.” Some of the amenities include:

8’ x 8’ of cage-free space

Glass privacy doors and a sound-resistant environment for ultimate comfort and relaxation

Premium Kuranda luxury dog bedding

Beautiful décor

In-suite television entertainment tuned to Animal Planet or DogTV

Outdoor window views

Top-quality meals consisting of our house diet, Blue Buffalo, a premium and natural formula designed for sensitive stomachs

Choice of all-day group play or individual playtime with staff

Even if you book one of the less-luxurious “executive rooms” or “traditional compartments” your dog still gets a bath and an outdoor play yard, complete with artificial turf.

There is also a “doggie daycare” service available to fill you dog’s day “with energy-burning fun and healthy relaxation among friends”

The new Roxbury location was supposed to open last year, but the pandemic scuttled those plans.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

