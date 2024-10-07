Perv NJ clothing store owner put cameras in bathroom to record workers
ROXBURY — The former owner of a consignment store in Ledgewood will avoid serving time in state prison after admitting to putting cameras in the restrooms.
But Nicholas Zirpoli isn't avoiding time behind bars. On Friday, the Lincoln Park man was sentenced to 364 days in Morris County jail plus three years of probation.
The 36-year-old Zirpoli pleaded guilty in May to ten counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of third-degree child porn possession, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.
He's also been ordered to undergo psychotherapy and not have any contact with the victims.
Cameras in employee restroom
Zirpoli is the former owner of Plato's Closet in the Ledgewood Plaza. According to the store's Instagram page, the store reopened under new ownership on May 31.
The consignment store chain buys and sells used clothing. Plato's website markets its stores toward teens and young adults. Each location is individually owned and operated.
According to prosecutors, Zirpoli put a video recording device in the restroom at Plato's Closet.
From late 2022 through February 2023, he recorded 11 male and female employees using the bathroom.
At least one of the workers was a girl under 18 years old, prosecutors said.
