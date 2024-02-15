🎥 Clothing store owner recorded underage workers, prosecutors said

🎥 New charge for manufacturing child porn

🎥 He's been released from jail

ROXBURY — The owner of a clothing store in Ledgewood is facing new charges for putting a camera in the store restroom to record his employees, according to authorities.

Nicholas Zirpoli, 35, of Lincoln Park faces fifteen charges, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said.

Zirpoli is the franchise owner of Plato's Closet located in the Ledgewood Plaza along Route 46 and Howard Boulevard. The chain buys and sells "gently used" clothing and shoes from known brands for teenagers and young adults, according to its website.

Prosecutors said he put a "device" in the store bathroom beginning in late 2022.

The Ledgewood Plaza entrance. (Google Maps) The Ledgewood Plaza entrance. (Google Maps) loading...

Zirpoli used the camera to record a juvenile female employee and an adult male employee separately using the restroom, according to prosecutors.

Then on Feb. 26, 2023, Zirpoli recorded more male and female employees using the bathroom and destroyed the evidence, prosecutors said.

Authorities first arrested Zirpoli in December. New charges were announced on Thursday.

Zirpoli is now charged with first-degree manufacturing child porn, second-degree filming a child in a prohibited sexual act, third-degree child porn possession, third-degree child endangerment, fourth-degree evidence tampering, and ten counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

After his arrest, Zirpoli was taken to Morris County jail. He had been held there until last week.

On Feb. 8, a judge released him on pre-trial monitoring conditions.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander