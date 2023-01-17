Luxury ‘athletic country club’ opening new location in Red Bank, NJ

Life Time Fitness is the ultimate health club across the country and we’re fortunate enough to have 7 of these clubs here in New Jersey. So, let’s add one more!

Life Time Fitness is coming to Red Bank in 2024.

I was driving down to Red Bank and came off the Parkway and saw this huge structure being built. It was massive. Naturally, I was very curious and wanted to find out what this big building at a busy intersection would turn out to be.

I turn the corner and there’s the sign for Life Time Fitness.

If you’re not familiar with the fitness center, it’s a luxury health club with not just a gym, but also group training, personal training, virtual training, and Pilates.

Classes are also included in your membership like Yoga, Barre, Sculpt, Kettlebell, TRX, Cycling, and more.

Do you have kids? There’s plenty for them to do as well. When it comes to kids, Life Time offers child care, swim lessons, fitness classes, sports training, camps, and even birthday parties. They have monthly and seasonal events for the whole family.

If playing sports is your way of working out, Life Time also has its own swim program, and basketball courts that host lessons, leagues, and individual coaching.

The tennis program is open to kids and adults, there’s also pickleball, racquetball, squash, and a rock wall.

If you’re looking to have a relaxing, pampered day, Life Time also has a full spa, and don’t forget about fueling up at their café.

When it’s warm out, you can head outside to the pool and splash pad and enjoy the summer days.

Luxury is definitely the word for this fitness center.

Life Time Red Bank will open in 2024 and will be located at 230 Half Mile Road.

Check out their membership details HERE.

