Every once in a while, the U.S. Navy sends us info on local New Jersey people who have recently gotten promoted, or accomplished something special. This time it’s Lt. j.g. Eric Fotso of Lumberton who was recently commissioned as a U.S. Naval officer.

He serves at the Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Detachment Joint Base McGuire, Fort Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey.

Fotso immigrated to the U.S. from Bafoussam, Cameroon, Africa, in January 2011 and enlisted in the Navy in April 2012.

"My first assignment was aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis from July 2012 to October 2016," said Fotso.

While serving aboard USS John C. Stennis, Fotso completed two 9-month deployments and participated in the 2016 Rim of the Pacific exercise.

Growing up in Africa, I watched movies where American soldiers were the good guys and always came at the right time to defend and save those being oppressed," said Fotso. "I dreamt of becoming one of them. However, where I was, in my native country Cameroon, I knew it was just a dream that would never come to fruition. Today, when my childhood friends and family remind me of those times, I pinch myself to make sure I am not dreaming because, now, I am part of that team.

Oleksii Liskonih Oleksii Liskonih loading...

Fotso was recently commissioned as a healthcare administrator in the Medical Service Corps.

Commissioning as an officer is just one of the many achievements Fotso has earned since joining the Navy. Fotso's work has been recognized with four Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, two letters of commendation and three Good Conduct awards.

Congrats, Eric!

