A lockdown prompted by reports of a possible active shooter at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has been lifted.

All base personnel across the entire base, which spans Burlington and Ocean counties, were ordered to take cover just before 11 a.m. The Ocean County Sheriff's Office at 11:37 a.m. said there is no credible threat at the base and the lockdown was in effect as a "precautionary measure."

Just before noon, the base posted "ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR ALL CLEAR" on its Facebook page.

Rumors of active shooter tied to training exercise

A senior member of Ocean County law enforcement told New Jersey 101.5 that a third party called police after hearing gunshots during a training exercise on the McGuire section of the base. The shots led to rumors of a possible active shooter on the base, according to base commander Col. Michael Stefanovic.

"Our priority is the safety and security of everyone on the installation. We worked with local law enforcement and emergency responders to ensure the situation was investigated and resolved as quickly as possible," Stefanovic said.

More than 46,763 members of the military are stationed at the Joint Base. It is the state's largest employer behind the state.

