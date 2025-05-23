"Lucky Jack," the feel-good story of a 30-year-old high school dropout who achieves amazing success, premieres June 22 at the Jersey Shore Film Festival at the Count Basie Cinemas in Red Bank.

He was a high school dropout in the Newark projects and a 30-year-old pizza deliveryman. After smoking a little weed and with a group of friends seeing the movie "Man of La Mancha" and hearing the powerful and iconic song “The Impossible Dream,” he had an epiphany and began his meteoric rise to becoming a doctor.

From the Newark projects to medical school in Mexico to becoming a brain surgeon, Lucky Jack has a feel-good, you-can-do-it story that will inspire and make you look at your own inventory and how to make it better.

Lucky Jack is a movie that has all the attributes of a New Jersey “Rocky” movie without the punches.

There are subsequent punches, but they are figurative in nature.

There are times in my own life when I feel defeated and accept what the norm has to offer. There were times when my passion for winning and succeeding may have taken a dive. There has always been something that brought me back. I was never in the despair that Lucky Jack experienced but reading about his story and seeing the movie trailer brought back those “epiphany” moments that I had.

After reading and watching the trailer, I felt invigorated. It was a good feeling that if someone in his unhinged state of being can pick himself up and seek out and achieve his dream, it can happen to anybody.

See Lucky Jack, I hope it inspires you as it did for me.

