You know me, I love to talk. Now with "cancel culture" picking up speed, I have some decisions to make regarding how we communicate when I'm off the air. Thankfully I am employed by a company which respects the conversation, opposing sides and free speech in general. Can't say that for many other media outlets in our country.

So as I consider the stifling of free speech on social media apps, it's only a matter of time before Twitter bounces me out along with others who stand up and offer a counterpoint to current "group think". So over the next few weeks I will be making a transition on the morning show to correspond directly with you.

We're getting hundreds of chats so please don't take it personally if it takes me a couple days to respond. I'll even respond to the haters, to have a little fun of course! Yesterday I played Anita Ward's "Ring My Bell" as a shout out to this listener who was clearly not too happy with my take on the political theater and drama surrounding the bell ringing for COVID victims.

Thought you'd enjoy the conversation:

Bill Spadea's App Chat Conversation

