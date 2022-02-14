Love songs playlist featuring NJ artists

With Valentines Day fast approaching I figured it would be a great idea to do a playlist of great love songs done by Jersey artists.

Once upon a time, this would be called a "mix tape" but now you don't have to wait for the song to come on the radio to release the pause button on your "Boom Box."

Either way, check out this list and enjoy.

"The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra

Who better to start things off than the "Chairman Of The Board" from Hoboken singing a song that celebrates the beauty he sees in the one that he loves.

"Jersey Girl" by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce may not have written this Tom Waits classic but he sure as hell brings it to life in a way that no one else can.

"Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You" by Franke Valli

Written by Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe, this Franke Valli single reached number 2 on the Billboard charts in 1967.

It was also recorded by Lauren Hill in 1997 while 8 months pregnant for the movie "Conspiracy Theory" which starred Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts

"Bed of Roses" by Bon Jovi

This classic first appeared on "Keep The Faith" in 1992 then released as a single in 1993.

"Sweetheart" by Franke and The Knockouts

This 1981 classic recently re-cut and released features singer-songwriter Franke Previte who would go on to write the iconic Dirty Dancing songs "I've Had The Time Of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes'

"Nobody But You" by Eddie Testa

A frequent guest on my New Jersey 101.5 show. Jersey Rocker Eddie Testa writes and sings from the heart of New Jersey. If you want to put yourself and your baby in the middle of a Jersey shore club fantasy and feel the magic of the night, put this on.

