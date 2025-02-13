Love birds, these are the movies NJ wants you to watch for V-Day

It can be difficult to find a movie to watch with your significant other, especially when there’s pressure, like on Valentine’s Day.

You’ll likely want to go with something romantic to satisfy the woman, but you have to be careful that it isn’t too cheesy to lose the interest of the guy watching.

So what are the movies that are just as enjoyable for both genders? Your fellow New Jerseyans weighed in on that on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show to give you some worthy movie suggestions.

Here’s what they recommend.

Romantic movies that are good for both men and women

When Harry Met Sally

Show me one person who claims they didn’t enjoy this Billy Crystal / Meg Ryan film, and I’ll show you a liar.

There’s romance, humor, and a final New Year's Eve scene that will grip both men and women alike.

The Wedding Singer

Not only will you get some great comedic performances from this 1998 movie (who doesn’t love a Jon Lovitz performance?), but you’ll also get some very heartfelt moments.

Plus, you’ll get the bonus of having “I Want to Grow Old With You” stuck in your head the rest of the night.

50 First Dates

Keep riding that Adam Sandler/ Drew Barrymore train and watch this 2004 Rom-Com. While the premise is a little out there, it makes for a perfect movie to “Netflix and chill” to.

Titanic

My broadcast partner, Jeff, argues that this movie is perfectly split to satisfy both the guy and the girl in a relationship. The first half of the film is all about the romance and letting Rose feel free with Jack.

Then comes the iceberg.

After that, it’s all doom and gloom for the guy to enjoy. He just better be ready to comfort his partner once a certain someone doesn’t get on the floating door.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

A modern classic, in my opinion. Jason Segel perfectly balances pining for his ex, falling for a new woman, and working in a ton of comedy.

10/10 from me.

Enjoy your movie night, you love birds!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

