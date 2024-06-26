Looking to break in? These movie/TV projects are casting in NJ

You might call the booming television and movie production New Jersey’s worst-kept secret. From the biggest names to the smallest parts, the Garden State is becoming Hollywood East.

Netflix is investing heavily in creating a huge production studio at a former Army base in Monmouth County. A film studio is going in on the waterfront in Carteret. It’s bringing a lot of money, with in-state production spending from filmmaking exceeding $700 million in 2022.

It’s already becoming commonplace to see big names here. Timothée Chalamet has been spotted all over New Jersey while filming the biopic “A Complete Unknown” playing Bob Dylan.

Actor Edward Norton was becoming practically a regular at Coffee Tyme in Cape May while filming here.

Demi Lovato was spotted often around the Jersey Shore this spring shooting a movie called “Tow.”

It’s not just big names working here. Those simply stand out. Plenty of hardworking people are getting their experience and paying their dues in the business while some aren’t even looking to make a career out of it but simply want to enjoy being a background actor or extra for a fascinating experience.

A familiar voice on NJ 101.5 weekends has done a ton of this kind of work. Our own Bob O’Brien, a true renaissance man, has not only been seen in countless movies and television shows but in addition to his great work in radio, he has written many pop culture books on various TV shows and even used to perform with the Duprees. (If you ever have the pleasure of meeting him ask about his friendship with George Carlin.)

Industry site Backstage compiled a list of projects in New Jersey that are looking for people. Take a scroll through some golden opportunities if you’re looking to break in, or share this with someone who is.

Oh, and when you get to the eighth one down, I bet you'll have a jingle stuck in your head.

