Look inside this stunning $25 million New Jersey mansion

Look inside this stunning $25M New Jersey mansion
If you’ve ever wondered what $25 million can buy you, I have the answer: an amazing Franklin Lakes estate.
Described as “a fortress of unparalleled magnitude,” the home offers 14,700 square feet of living space with all the expected amenities: heated indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, home fitness center, movie theater, wine cellar, indoor basketball court and more.
It’s right on the Franklin Lakes in Bergen County and has floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the view.
Property taxes last year were over $123,000, but if you can afford the $25 million price tag, you can probably afford the property taxes. It sold in 2009 for $4 million, so the price has gone up considerably.
Take a look and see if lakefront living is for you.
