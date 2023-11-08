If you know Newark, you know that parts of it are absolutely beautiful. Right now, a house on the market bears this out; it’s historic and stunning.

Zillow Zillow loading...

According to Zillow,

the Craftsman style elements add to the overall character of the house. Five bedrooms provide ample space and the bay window offers a lovely view. The finished basement with a radiant heated floor, entertainment bar, and wine cellar is perfect for hosting gatherings and enjoying. leisure time.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The top floor with an en suite bathroom adds an extra touch of luxury and convenience.

The fieldstone fireplace is a classic and timeless feature that adds warmth and coziness.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It has a classic fireplace as well as custom cabinetry in the kitchen.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

The classic home is also close to beautiful Branch Brook Park, with its famous cherry blossoms.

The basement is fully finished:

Zillow Zillow loading...

The location is near both the light rail and PATH station are both nearby for easy commuting.

Zillow Zillow loading...

How much this home will cost you

Located in one of the nicer areas of the city, it will cost you $719,000 to buy and it is situated on Ridge.

This has a total of 6,969 square feet (including the outside area) and has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. As seen from the outside, it is quaint with plenty of character and would make for a lovely family home.

The price is listed for $719,000. The property tax for the lot is approximately $1,450 per month.

LOOK: See inside a modern day castle complete with drawbridge

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.