Attention all you window shoppers: This one's for you.

The American Dream mega mall at the Meadowlands has opened its luxury shopping wing.

The Avenue promises a lot more than maxing out your credit cards — it's a feast for the senses.

Anchored by the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer — its only location in the state — The Avenue also includes a fine-dining restaurant, a sculpture garden designed by New Jersey native Jonathan Adler and intimate sitting salons.

Even the Dolce&Gabbana shop itself is a work of art.

The interiors of The Avenue feature a fashion and art exhibition of American art curated by Ree and Jason Willaford of Galleri Urbane in Marfa and Dallas, Texas.

Coming soon to The Avenue: Alexander Wang, Anne Fontaine, Brüt champagne bar, Gentle Monster, Jonathan Adler, and Zadig & Voltaire.

Here's a look at what's opened.

