If a manicured home with a docking area with 400 feet of waterfront and a cabana is your dream, take a look at this magnificent mansion.

This waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, is an amazing classic mansion (from a time when the word “mansion” really meant something) and was at one point home to a famous actress named Lotta Crabtree.

Who was she? I knew you were gonna ask.

Crabtree was America’s Sweetheart, a child performer who became one of the wealthiest and most beloved American entertainers of the late 19th century.

From her beginnings as a 6-year-old until her retirement at age 45, she was named "The Nation's Darling."

She even inspired a 1951 movie based on her life called “Golden Girl.”

Crabtree used the Edgemere Avenue home as her summer house.

33 Edgemere Ave, Mount Arlington, NJ via Zillow 33 Edgemere Ave, Mount Arlington, NJ via Zillow loading...

The home was apparently built by Crabtree's mom in 1885, and called "Attol Tryst," which is Lotta spelled backward.

The Queen Anne-style home has eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, and was designed by Frank Furness.

It boasts nine fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a billiard room, and has 400 feet of waterfront with a cabana.

According to its Zillow listing the 18-room mansion features: a circular driveway, a charming foyer, carved stairway, dining room , billiard room, nine beautiful granite fireplaces and sweeping verandas.

Within the hallways, stairways and some bedrooms there are original stained glass windows that beam vibrant colors into the home.

The listing calls the home “majestic,” and more than some of the grand neo-classic and post-modern homes we’ve seen in NJ over the past 50 years, this one truly fits the definition of the word.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

