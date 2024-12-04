LOOK: How this NJ neighborhood turned into the ultimate holiday escape

My favorite part of the holiday season is seeing the festive decorations that people put up in their yards. After a particularly stressful day of work, I think that seeing everyone’s displays is soothing and a great way to decompress on the way home.

I’m a real softy for lights in particular. The twinkling bulbs on a dark cold night instantly put me in a better mood.

One neighborhood in Freehold, New Jersey goes above and beyond each year, and I encourage you to check it out. If you happen to find yourself in the area around the holidays it’s definitely worth the trip.

To see the display for yourself, you’ll have to go to Brandon Blvd right off of Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ, not too far from Route 9.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Once you’re in the neighborhood you’re transported to a winter wonderland.

These lights make it look like there are small fireworks going off in the middle trees.

The pictures can’t possibly do it justice, but here’s a little taste of what you’ll see if you take the trip to see these decorations.

