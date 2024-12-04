LOOK: How this NJ neighborhood turned into the ultimate holiday escape
My favorite part of the holiday season is seeing the festive decorations that people put up in their yards. After a particularly stressful day of work, I think that seeing everyone’s displays is soothing and a great way to decompress on the way home.
I’m a real softy for lights in particular. The twinkling bulbs on a dark cold night instantly put me in a better mood.
One neighborhood in Freehold, New Jersey goes above and beyond each year, and I encourage you to check it out. If you happen to find yourself in the area around the holidays it’s definitely worth the trip.
To see the display for yourself, you’ll have to go to Brandon Blvd right off of Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ, not too far from Route 9.
Once you’re in the neighborhood you’re transported to a winter wonderland.
These lights make it look like there are small fireworks going off in the middle trees.
The pictures can’t possibly do it justice, but here’s a little taste of what you’ll see if you take the trip to see these decorations.
ALSO: NJ travelers' favorite hidden-gem spots in the state
For more crazy Christmas displays (and to find out how you can win $500), keep reading:
LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz & Madison Troyer
Want a chance to win $500? Show us your holiday light display!
Enter here.
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.