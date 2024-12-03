When people from out of state (or in this study, a different country) come to New Jersey, they want to know what places they should check out. Answers like the Jersey Shore, casinos in Atlantic City, or the American Dream Mall, while not bad, seem pretty mainstream.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP) loading...

A website called Barefoot Yachts Indonesia surveyed thousands of international travelers to discover which lesser-known landmarks across the U.S. are favored.

On their list of 120 "alternative destinations" to visit throughout America, three New Jersey locations were highlighted.

Check out these hidden gems of New Jersey

Road map of New Jersey (Canva) loading...

#102 The Lucy the Elephant

Margate City, NJ

This six-story elephant-shaped building is a quirky landmark that has stood since 1881.

Lucy the Elephant in Margate, Margate police shield Lucy the Elephant in Margate (Dennis Malloy), Margate police shield (Margate police) loading...

Visitors can explore the interior, climb to the top for panoramic views, and learn about the history of this unique structure.

Sen. Cory Booker presents a check for renovations to Lucy the Elephant Sen. Cory Booker presents a check for renovations to Lucy the Elephant (Sen. Cory Booker) loading...

#65 The Grounds for Sculpture

Hamilton, NJ

This unique sculpture park features over 270 contemporary sculptures in a beautiful garden setting.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

The quirky art installations, combined with the landscaped grounds, make it a delightful place for art lovers and families.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Don’t be surprised if you see some peacocks walking around, they also like to take in the beauty of the Grounds.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

As for the highest ranked hidden gem in the Garden State?

#58 The Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge

Oceanville, NJ

This refuge features a quirky landscape of salt marshes and wetlands, home to a diverse range of wildlife.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Visitors can enjoy unique birdwatching opportunities and drive along scenic routes while experiencing the beauty of New Jersey's natural habitats.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

If you’ve never been to any of these spots yourself, add them to your bucket list!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

