Longstanding NJ scarecrow contest offering hundreds in cash prizes

⚫Registration now open

⚫Chance to showcase organization

⚫Link to register

EASTAMPTON — Do you have what it takes to assemble the best scarecrow?

Burlington County is calling all families, clubs, service organizations and artists to sign up for a long-running tradition: the scarecrow contest.

“It’s a fun autumn tradition that brings more people to the beautiful Smithville Park. It’s also a great way to spotlight your organization, business or group,” County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson said.

It’s not too late to sign up! You have until September 27 to apply on this website.

Displays and online voting begin on Oct. 7, with the winners being shared Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Autumn Lands Festival in Smithville Park.

All ages are welcome to compete for the cash prizes; more contest rules can be found here.

Prizes

First place - $250
Second place - $125
Third place - $75

