Lodi Police Officers rush into burning apartment building

As I say often and have said repeatedly as long as I’ve been on the air, cops are heroes. You’ve also heard me say repeatedly there is no such thing as a ‘routine’ call for any NJ cop. Another example of this happened on Monday in Lodi.

According to the Lodi PD Facebook page, two officers raced to the scene of an apartment fire with reports of a man trapped inside, unconscious. Officers Della and Calabrese from the Lodi PD didn’t even hesitate as they rushed into the burning apartment. Risking their own safety and lives, they were able to get to the man and then remove him from the smoke and flames. Sadly, the man died later at the hospital.

There is no life that a police officer won’t try to save regardless of how desperate the situation may be. These two brave heroes are an outstanding example of all the best NJ Law Enforcement has to offer our communities. Thank you to both officers Della and Calabrese and the entire PD in Lodi.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: