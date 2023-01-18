Over the years my New Jersey 101.5 show listeners were kind enough to donate kidneys for two people who came on and pleaded. One was North Hudson fire Captain Robbo Pisani and the other was my cousin Rich Trevelise. Now I'm hoping for the third time to be a charm as well.

Anthony Maiolo is a volunteer firefighter from Lodi who puts his life on the line fighting fires for no money. Now his life is on the line for a different reason and he and his loved ones desperately need your help.

Anthony Maiolo

"Hello my name is Anthony M. Maiolo, this isn't easy for me. I never thought at 48 years old I'd be going through this. A few years ago I was diagnosed with end-stage renal kidney disease. To know me you would know that I'm not the type of person that asks or looks for help, I'm usually the one looking to help others."

"For the past 24 years, I've volunteered as a Lodi Firefighter and am still currently active and giving back to my community and the citizens of Lodi. I have two wonderful amazing children who are twins and 20 years old. The fact that diabetes and kidney disease runs on both sides of the family that disqualifies them and other family members from being donors. The need for kidneys is tremendous and what I was told was a live donor willing to make the sacrifice is the best way to go".

"There are certain criteria that have to be met. If this is something someone would be interested in please feel free to fill out the online referral form with Hackensack Hospital hmh.donorscreen.org and indicate the donor for Anthony M. Maiolo."

"You can also fill out the online referral link at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston NJ and indicate the donor for Anthony M. Maiolo. here.

"Again this is very hard for me to do to ask someone for this kind of help. But I do want to be around a little longer for my kids, my family, and my friends. Thank you very much."

