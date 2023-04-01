Locals pick the 16 best South NJ spots for life-changing burgers

Is there anything better than a perfect burger?

Your senses are delighted before it even hits your plate.

Fresh off of a screaming hot grill, you hear that sizzle. The patty makes it onto a solid bun, you add toppings galore, and dig in.

But where do you go for that ultimate burger?

The best burgers offer a combination of tastes and textures – sweet, sour, salt – with a bit of crunch. The patty needs to be juicy, the bun soft but sturdy, and you want the meat/bun/accompaniment ratio to be even from first to last bite.

Burgers are easy to come by. You can find a fast food place on practically every corner. A few bucks and a burger is in your belly in a matter of minutes.

And there are a handful of sit-down places that offer a slightly elevated experience, especially for kids and families.

But while they offer a solid meal, where do you go for a truly life-changing burger? One that you'll remember forever.

Then you can add to your heart’s content. Lettuce, tomato and onion are favourites to feature, and while pickles can be more controversial, the best burgers all benefit from the sweet tangy zing they bring.

For that, we turned to the internet to come up with a treasure map that will guide you toward the absolute best burgers from one side of South Jersey to the other.

We visited several Facebook groups that foodies frequently visit, Yelp and Google reviews, and general chatter across the fruited plains of the internet.

You’ll want to say yes please to cheese, maybe bacon, too.

We narrowed our list down to the 16 best places to get a life-changing burger in South Jersey. Grab a napkin (or ten) and dig in...

16 Best Restaurants in South Jersey for a Damn Good Burger

