New Jersey’s tallest building is an incredibly impressive structure

When you think of tall buildings, your mind tends to travel to the other side of the river, to the monster buildings of New York City, but New Jersey has its share of impressive and tall buildings.

There are so many impressive buildings throughout the Garden State, and we really do have some large buildings as well here in New Jersey. Did you ever wonder which building is the tallest in the whole state?

We did, and of course, there was research done on which building is the tallest, not only for New Jersey but in every state in the nation. It was done by Redbook, and it’s really cool to celebrate the tallest building in each state.

The building that takes the honor here in the Garden State is located in Jersey City and it is a building that was built very recently, just back in 2019, and it’s a very impressive building.

The building is known as 99 Hudson, and the grand structure stands at 900 feet and has an impressive 79 floors. And here’s the really exciting part about this building. You can live there.

Could you imagine the unbelievable view you would have in your very own condominium at 99 Hudson in Jersey City? The answer is it must be indescribably breathtaking, and it is.

This building is an architectural masterpiece and it is so impressive in every single way imaginable.

