Winter as turned to spring at the Jersey shore, but we all have summer on our mind.

From Brigantine down to Cape May, we have some of the best beaches in the country right here is south jersey.

HGTV highlights one of those fantastic beaches in their 50 States of Beaches, with Stone Harbor representing New Jersey.

Families flock to Stone Harbor in the summer. This quaint retreat in Cape May County, New Jersey, sits about halfway along the Jersey Cape's 30 miles of beachfront. Its relaxed vibe invites sunbathing, swimming, fishing, sailing and surfing, and when you're ready to get out of the sun, you'll find amusement piers, a boardwalk, historical and cultural sites, a county park and a zoo just a short distance away.

Stone Harbor is an awesome beach town, right in the middle of everything in Cape May county.

You have tremendous food and shopping options on and around 96th Street, you are located next to its 7 Mile Island friends, Sea Isle and Avalon, right next to The Wildwoods and a quick drive to Cape May.

Anyone can have a good time on any beach they choose, but if you get the opportunity, make a day of it and check out Stone Harbor's beach and everything the town has to offer.

