This is how much it will cost you to get onto NJ beaches in 2023

🏖 These are the beach badge prices for towns in Ocean County and Monmouth County

🏖 This list is comprised of seasonal and daily beach badge or regular pass prices

🏖 It's also a list of the municipal beaches in coastal Jersey Shore towns

It's the most wonderful time of the year with sunny, sandy, and clean Jersey Shore beaches calling our name.

Whether you head to the beach for a workout, for fun, for a trip with the kids or family, hanging out with friends, whatever, it is the place of zen and fun for so many Jersey Shore residents and visitors.

As you plan the best you can for what you want to do this summer, beach days are certainly to be included along the way when the weather is good.

(Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) Beach in Long Branch. (Photo: Vin Ebenau, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

If you're planning now or later on, there's some information you need to know before you head to the beach this summer at the Jersey Shore.

Here are the daily and seasonal beach badge prices for towns in Monmouth County and Ocean County for the summer of 2023 👇

2023 Beach Badge Prices For The Jersey Shore

