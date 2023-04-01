Creepiest urban legend about NJ is not the one you think it is

It's hard to imagine that a bone-chilling, frightening beast lurking through the Pine Barrens is not the creepiest urban legend in New Jersey, but that is exactly what one major publication says.

Here's a frightening thought. Maybe the New Jersey Devil did not top Readers Digest's list for the creepiest urban legend in New Jersey because it's not an urban legend. Good luck sleeping tonight anywhere near the Pine Barrens with that thought in your mind.

Or maybe it's because the Jersey Devil has too many stories associated with it to be considered a single urban legend.

We're not exactly sure, but we do know the Jersey Devil is not the creepiest New Jersey urban legend, according to this article.

So, what Garden State urban legend is so creepy that it lands ahead of the Jersey Devil on this list? It's the Ghost Boy of Clinton Road.

In this bone-chilling story, there is the spirit of a young boy who seems extremely polite in most instances, and as the story goes, will even retrieve coins you drop on Clinton Road and return them to you within 24 hours.

I'm not exactly sure how an honest spirit returning money can be creepier than the Jersey Devil, but who am I to say?

Clinton Road in Passaic County is known for more than just this story. Many of them are much darker, and this road is considered to be one of the most haunted roads in the state. You can learn about some really frightening stories associated with this road at Dangerous Roads

