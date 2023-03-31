Hillsborough, NJ man struck by vehicle driven by wife, cops say

🔴 Robert O'Keefe was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Feb. 25

🔴 Prosecutors at the time only said it was a family member who had hit him

🔴 Amanda O'Keefe was charged and arrested Wednesday

HILLSBOROUGH — A woman was charged with the drunk-driving death of her husband outside their home in February.

Robert O'Keefe, 41, was struck by a vehicle driven by wife Amanda O'Keefe, 37, at their Clark Lane home around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robert O'Keefe Robert O'Keefe (Cusick Funeral Home) loading...

Over the legal limit

Investigators determined that Amanda O'Keefe was over the legal blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash and charged her with second-degree death by auto. She turned herself into the Proseutor's Office on Wednesday and was released Thursday pending a future court appearance.

According to his obituary, the victim had two sons and was a member of the Bridgewater Raritan High School class of 2000.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.