Hillsborough, NJ man struck by vehicle driven by wife, cops say
🔴 Robert O'Keefe was struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of Feb. 25
🔴 Prosecutors at the time only said it was a family member who had hit him
🔴 Amanda O'Keefe was charged and arrested Wednesday
HILLSBOROUGH — A woman was charged with the drunk-driving death of her husband outside their home in February.
Robert O'Keefe, 41, was struck by a vehicle driven by wife Amanda O'Keefe, 37, at their Clark Lane home around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Over the legal limit
Investigators determined that Amanda O'Keefe was over the legal blood-alcohol level at the time of the crash and charged her with second-degree death by auto. She turned herself into the Proseutor's Office on Wednesday and was released Thursday pending a future court appearance.
According to his obituary, the victim had two sons and was a member of the Bridgewater Raritan High School class of 2000.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
