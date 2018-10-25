And of course it's Blue Friday.

Continuing with the plan to have listeners name local hero cops and have them call in to brag about the cop who helped them, tomorrow's honoree is from Peapack Gladstone in Somerset County.

Detective Morris helped apprehend a guy who was attempting to steal packages, which included one for the homeowners five year old daughter. Her ruby slippers for Halloween were in a packages on the porch when the perp tried to get away with taking them before he went to steal the dad's truck out of the driveway.

Mark Leili will call the show to discuss what happened and how Detective Morris saved the day.

