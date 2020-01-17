Today's #BlueFriday honorees are the four school resource officers who keep Hoboken public school children safe every day.

Given the potential for violence on school grounds and the tragic events that we've seen unfold in several schools across the nation in recent years, it's encouraging to see communities in New Jersey embrace the very real danger and the very practical solution of having uniformed officers in and around our schools. In Hoboken, those officers assigned to to protect the public schools are: Sgt. Melissa Gigante, Officer Juan Madera, Officer Justin DePascale and Officer Anthony Fesken.

Thanks to these professional, well-trained and responsible officers, parents of Hoboken public school students can breathe a little easier. The idea to honor these fine law enforcement officers came to me when I saw this tweet, which was shared by my friends at the New Jersey State PBA:

Seems Officer Feskin enjoys his job! Nice going to all of you. Keep up the great work.

Never forget that there is a thin line between civilization and savagery ... and that line is Blue.

