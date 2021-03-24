Live Town Hall 7 p.m. Thursday: A year with COVID — your calls, your stories

From continued isolation from loved ones, to record unemployment and an economy decimated by closures, to many schools still not open to in-person learning, New Jersey residents are still struggling to cope.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, New Jersey 101.5 presents “A Year with COVID,” a look back on the last year and a look ahead to what many hope will be a normal summer. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing medical, business and education experts together to talk about the road ahead.

“A million residents are fully vaccinated and New Jersey appears to be on a pace to fully reopen this summer,” Scott said. “This program will look at the lessons we learned over the last year, and what must still be done to return to some sense of normalcy.”

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature: Dr. Susan Boruchoff, infectious disease specialist at RWJBarnabas Health; Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association; and Richard Bozza, executive director of the New Jersey School Administrators Association.

Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed with a live chat at Facebook.com/NJ1015. The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

The program is the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey deal with the ongoing pandemic.

