Here’s where you can find great live music at the Jersey Shore

The weekends in New Jersey are a great time to relax, unwind, grab a cocktail with friends, and listen to good, live, and local music.

We asked our listeners where the best places are to listen to live music on the Jersey Shore. It should be no surprise that Asbury Park made the list a few times since the Monmouth County town is bursting at the seams with live music venues, and where legends like Bruce Springsteen got his musical start.

Here is a list of 13 of the best spots.

Bruce Springsteen Bruce Springsteen at The Stone Pony in 1986 (AP) loading...

913 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park

This legendary bar and music venue has been a staple in Asbury Park since 1974. Bruce Springsteen got his start here and on occasion, still drops in to play with artists onstage. Other legends like Little Steven Van Zandt and Southside Johnny helped put the Pony on the map, too.

Check out the website for the live music calendar. There’s always something going on at The Pony.

During the summer, the Stone Pony Summer Stage has something for everyone, too.

“Fifty years of music and memories continue to leave their mark on the Jersey Shore community, the global entertainment industry, and all the fans from around the world who have come to Asbury Park and visited The Stone Pony,” the website reads.

You never know who may show up to jam here.

“The club has already earned its place in history as one of rock n’ roll’s great venues. Most rock critics and historians that I come in contact with on a regular basis feel that The Stone Pony is one of greatest rock clubs of all time,” Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Former Vice President Robert Santelli said.

River Rock (Google Street View) River Rock (Google Street View) loading...

1600 NJ-70, Brick

Established in October 2010, River Rock has been a vibrant hub of entertainment, community, and relaxation at The Jersey Shore.

Live music is every Wednesday-Saturday, with karaoke every Wednesday at 8 pm with Wildman Manny. There is also Country Night with Stomp and Stride on Thursday nights at 8 pm.

Martell's Tiki Bar (Google Street View) Martell's Tiki Bar (Google Street View) loading...

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

Martell’s has been a hot spot at The Jersey Shore for dining and live music for decades. It’s of course, famous for its tiki bar, beachside drinks, and outdoor fun during the summer months, but inside the music and the fun continue all year long.

The band stage plays host to some of the Jersey Shore’s hottest local acts.

Check the website for the live music schedule. Most live music is on Saturdays and Sundays with acts such as Mike Dalton, The Ned Ryerson Band, Eddie Testa Band, Undisputed, and more.

The Wonder Bar (Google Street View) The Wonder Bar (Google Street View) loading...

1213 Ocean Ave N, Asbury Park

Just look for Tilly and you’ve found The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park---a bar known for its colorful paint job, and live music scene.

The Wonder Bar is a great place for seasoned bands to play gigs and where up-and-coming artists also make their mark. Check out the calendar to see who is playing and when. New shows are added all the time, and you just don’t know who might show up to jam. Maybe someone named Bruce Springsteen?

All shows at The Wonder Bar are 21 and up unless otherwise noted.

The bar also hosts Yappy Hours (Monday for small dogs from 3 pm to 7 pm, Thursday and Fridays for dogs of all sizes from 3 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday for all size dogs from 2 pm to 6 pm). Dogs can meet some new friends, get some exercise, play, or just chill by the water bowl while their humans socialize.

Donovan's Reef (Google Street View) Donovan's Reef (Google Street View) loading...

1171 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

Since 1976, Donovan’s Reef has been a great place to catch live music at The Jersey Shore. During the summer there are several open-air bars and decks to sip drinks and sing tunes. But inside there’s also live music, drinks specials, food, and more.

Check the calendar to see who is playing and when. Live music is mostly on Fridays and Saturdays.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2031 NJ-71, Spring Lake

It’s like stepping into an authentic Irish pub straight out of Dublin. St. Stephen’s is a cozy, restaurant in Spring Lake that also has live entertainment, and not just bagpipes.

There’s usually live music most nights of the week. Just check the calendar for local acts like Matt Noffsinger, Spare Parts, Brendon Brophy, Green Underground, and more.

B2 Bistro (Google Street View) B2 Bistro (Google Street View) loading...

125 Bayview Ave, Bayville

Located on the Barnegat Bay, B2 brings a rustic, yet sophisticated vibe to Bayville, its website boasts. During the summer, you can eat while watching the boats go by, and dance on the deck near the tiki bar to music from some of the Jersey Shore’s hottest bands.

During the fall and beyond, live and local Jersey Shore bands perform every week in the main dining room. Favorites like Brue Crew, The Nerds, Slap Happy, The Polish Nannies, and Soul Seduction are a real treat to see.

Check out the website calendar for dates and times, and who is performing when.

Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park, NJ Google Maps loading...

209 4th Ave, Asbury Park

This vintage bowling alley just two blocks from the beach in Asbury Park also serves as a legendary concert venue, featuring both local and national talent.

Open 7 days a week, you don’t want to miss out on some great music. Tickets will be going on sale soon for Everclear with special guests Marcy’s Playground and Jimmie’s Chicken Shack on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Check out the website for other bands, dates, times, and ticket sales.

Spicy Cantina (Google Street View) Spicy Cantina (Google Street View) loading...

500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

If you’re looking for great Mexican food and live music, Spicy’s on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights is the place to be.

Upcoming acts include Tommy Walker’s Elvis Night (Sept. 27 from 7 pm to 10 pm) and TK Walker and Company (Sept. 29 from 2 pm to 6 pm).

There is also a DJ Dance Party every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Spicy’s after 9 pm.

A full schedule of live entertainment can be found on the website.

MJ's (Facebook) MJ's (Facebook) loading...

447 Brick Blvd, Brick

MJ’s rocks the house with live music every Friday and Saturday with bands like Undisputed, Mike Dalton, Brother Pete Trio, and more.

MJ’s has multiple locations throughout the Jersey Shore including Bayville, Long Branch, Matawan, Middletown, Neptune, and Tinton Falls with live music on different days and times, as well.

The Salty Whale (Google Street View) The Salty Whale (Google Street View) loading...

390 E Main St, Manasquan

Once the old O’Neills, the Salty Whale continues to offer indoor dining, outside under the tent, and takeout, as well as live music every Friday and Saturday.

From 7 pm to 10 pm, enjoy the sounds of your favorite local bands such as Matt Noffsinger, The Pinheads, Brother Pete, Brian Kirk and the Jirks, Groove Sharks, and more.

Check out the website for dates and times.

Don’t want your night to end? The Salty Whale guesthouse is open year-round and offers monthly accommodations throughout the fall and winter

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

210 Fifth Ave, Asbury Park

The Asbury Hotel is another historic spot in Asbury Park that boasts several live music events.

There are jazz sessions every Sunday from 6pm to 9 pm with local musicians performing jazz. Every Thursday from 7 pm to 10 pm, local musicians also perform acoustic music. There’s also DJ sets, live local music showcases, a late night silent disco, and music trivia.

Check the website for all the details, dates, and times.

The Captain's Inn (Google Street View) The Captain's Inn (Google Street View) loading...

304 E Lacey Rd, Forked River

The Captain’s Inn in Forked River is open every day for lunch and dinner starting at 11:30 am. There is also a seasonal tiki bar that has a great food menu and offers live music.

Bands typically play every Thursday-Saturday.

Enjoy live music at the Jersey Shore this fall.

