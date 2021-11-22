Live entertainment’s big NJ comeback if you’re not hiding from COVID (Opinion)

We had a great event this weekend at the Carteret Performing Arts Center.

A surprise visit from three of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey:" Jennifer, Jackie and Margaret. A tremendous comedy performance from Jersey's own Mike Marino (who's also performing the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Carteret) and a standing ovation for Michael Martocci, Dean Schneider and the Big Band.

The packed house got a preview of the brand-new comedy from househusband Joe Gorga, who is kicking off a national comedy tour in Chicago where tickets are selling so fast, they are adding a show.

It was great to see the smiling faces of the Normals pack the house and enjoy a night away from all the stress and chaos of life in the Garden State. The contrast between those of us who simply don't care about COVID — other than staying healthy by eating right, exercising and making sure we get enough key vitamins — and those who are still cowering in fear is stark.

Sadly, half of New Jersey is still living in fear rushing to get the booster to ward off the COVID monster and staying away from normal activities. We're hearing about families requiring testing before allowing unvaccinated people to sit at the table and people who are just staying home.

I'd say that it's sad for those who are still scared, but the reality is that the fear and ignorance is preventing states like New Jersey from coming back fully. It's hurting the restaurant and entertainment business and it's not likely to end anytime soon. The fact that news still reports "rate of transmission" and positive COVID tests among healthy people perpetuates the fear.

The good news is that I'm a "half-full" instead of a 'half-empty' guy so the great news is that we're focused on the normal half of the population and already planning the next few events.

I'll be hosting a Christmas Bash in Belmar with our friends at Bar-A on Dec. 16.

The "Big Man's Bash" returns in January.

February, we're back in Atlantic City with our friends at Harrah's for a huge music tribute to the great Frank Sinatra.

Stay tuned as we continue to add great events.

