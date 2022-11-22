LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal.

According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road.

According to a witness account, the dog was spotted that evening and placed in a vehicle to be taken to the nearest animal hospital, but she never arrived.

"After speaking with the victim and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, we are not looking to file any charges against anyone who may have Gemma," the police department said. "We only wish to reunite her with her family for the holidays."

According to an initial post by the police department, the vehicle that picked up Gemma was a white car, possibly a hatchback.

According to the Monmouth County SPCA, Gemma was wearing a collar with tags and is microchipped. The agency said it is surveying camera footage in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Little Silver officers at 732-747-5900 or the Monmouth County SPCA at 732-542-0040.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

