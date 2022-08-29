Among a variety of questions asked and responses given in a monthly national survey from McLaughlin & Associates, neither Democratic nor Republican likely primary voters seem to have much appetite for potential candidates from New Jersey.

When asked between Aug. 20 and 24 about the 2024 presidential primaries, only 2% of Democratic voters said they would vote for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, and just 1% expressed a desire to vote for Gov. Phil Murphy.

Those percentages were unchanged when President Joe Biden was excluded from the hypothetical candidate pool. Biden will turn 82 shortly after the 2024 cycle ends and has been the subject of speculation as to whether or not he will seek re-election.

Biden is the leading candidate among Democratic voters when included, but without him the poll showed a virtual dead heat between former First Lady Michelle Obama (16%) and Vice President Kamala Harris (15%).

Booker, the former mayor of Newark, previously ran for President in the 2020 cycle but suspended his campaign early that year, and endorsed Biden. Since last November, he has polled between 2% and 3% in the McLaughlin & Associates survey.

Murphy has pledged his support for Biden as rumors have begun to fly about his own presidential aspirations. He was not included among the candidates in the monthly survey until this past April.

On the Republican side, 2016 candidate and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was not even included this month among close to 20 names McLaughlin & Associates offered to likely primary voters.

The question was posed to Republicans in much the same two-part way as Democrats, dependent on whether former President Donald Trump will try to reclaim the office in 2024.

Christie did not crack the list either way.

The former governor was tied to Trump in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign when both men tested positive for COVID-19 after Christie had coached the then-President on debate preparation.

