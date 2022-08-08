I’ve been telling you Murphy is running for president. Now his hair says the same (Opinion)

Long before most people knew who he was, I told you Phil Murphy is going to run for governor of New Jersey. He started building a coalition of support and social infrastructure with his massive wealth, just like his former co-worker at Goldman Sachs, John Corzine did, a decade earlier.

Then seemingly out of nowhere he emerged as a candidate for governor and bought the office fair and square.

Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres loading...

Then after he was elected, I told you that being New Jersey governor was just a stepping stone and practice for his eventual goal of running for president.

He hasn't announced it yet, but his hair is certainly screaming it from the top of his head.

For years he sported a serious widow's peak, short, older man's hairstyle. Suddenly we have a fresh new look with more hair and a younger feel. Maybe he just wanted to look more stylish for his trips to his multi-million-dollar villa in Italy.

Created via Canva for Townsquare Media, (Photos: Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres Created via Canva for Townsquare Media, (Photos: Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres loading...

Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres loading...

Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres loading...

No one else has really bought into the theory of him running for president, but now that the hairstyle has changed others are putting it together. It doesn't take a psychic to predict what's going on. He's been planning this for years. Murphy is a power-hungry, quietly ruthless, guilty white progressive with a burning ambition to get to the top.

Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres Phil Murphy, Flickr, Edwin J. Torres loading...

Phil Murphy, Flickr Phil Murphy, Flickr loading...

He played his cards right at Goldman Sachs and made a fortune. After you make that much money, true power is the only logical next step for a guy like Murphy.

I'm not a betting person, but I'm willing to wager: if he doesn't announce he's running for president in the next year, I will shave my head. I look pretty bad with what little hair I have, but I look hideous with no hair.

I've been right about this character before, and this time is no different. Tell my barber not to worry, my hair isn't going anywhere.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?

071d8c3e550a81aa"]