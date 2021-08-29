Little Egg Harbor, NJ duo accused of giving deadly drugs to teen

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A man and woman are facing criminal charges stemming from a township teenager’s overdose death on heroin a month earlier, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Little Egg Harbor Police had been called to a residence on East Susquehanna Drive on July 3, where a sixteen-year-old male was found unresponsive, lying on the floor.

He was taken to Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin and pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators found that 45-year-old David Belk and 44-year-old Stephanie O’Neill, both of Little Egg Harbor, had supplied the teen with heroin and fentanyl, which Billhimer said led to the juvenile's death.

On Thursday, Belk and O’Neill were each charged with strict liability drug induced death, as well as endangering the welfare of a child, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of heroin.

O’Neill was arrested the same day.

Belk was found in Atlantic City by New Jersey Transit Police and arrested on Friday with heroin in his possession, according to Billhimer.

Both O’Neill and Belk were being held at Ocean County Jail pending respective detention hearings.

