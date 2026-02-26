If you’ve never been to Adventure Aquarium, you’re missing out. It’s beyond what you think of when you hear the word “aquarium.”

In addition to being able to admire their gorgeous fish, there are interactive touch exhibits, up-close animal encounters, hippos, the largest collection of sharks in the Northeast, and the longest shark bridge in the world.

One of the highlights is their penguin exhibit, and it was just announced that three Little Blue Penguin chicks have just joined the colony.

New Little Blue Penguins hatched at Adventure Aquarium

The chicks hatched the first week of February, with the first (male) arriving on Feb. 2, the second (female) arriving on Feb. 3 and the third (male) arriving on Feb. 5.

These fluffy bundles of joy are the newest residents of “Little Blue Beach,” where they’re joining the 19 others in the colony.

In a statement, Adventure Aquarium reported:

All three chicks have transitioned from parental care on Little Blue Beach into biologist care in a dedicated nursery area, where they will learn essential developmental skills.

Once they are fully grown and have developed their juvenile waterproof feathers, they will be gradually introduced back into the colony.

Little Blue Penguins are the smallest species of penguin in the worlds, and are known for their slate-blue feathers. Their tiny stature gives them the nickname “fairy penguins.”

The three little newbies haven’t been named yet, but once the staff has determined them it will be announced on Adventure Aquarium’s social media.

May I suggest the New Jersey themed name of ‘Bruce Wingsteen’?

Visit Adventure Aquarium to see the animals for yourself, it’s certainly worth the trip.

Adventure Aquarium is located at 1 Riverside Dr. in Camden, NJ.

