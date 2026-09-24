The smash burger craze has been taking over the Garden State in the last decade or so and there’s seemingly no end in sight.

One smash burger joint started off as a pop-up at the Jersey shore and is now expanding in New Jersey, and that’s Little Andy’s Burgers.

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The chefs at Little Andy’s take their burger process very seriously:

Fresh beef, never frozen, portioned by hand and pressed thin against a 450 degree flat top griddle.

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Each patty is pressed thin on the hot flat top so the edges get that crispy, caramelized crust, then finished with melted American cheese and served on a toasted Martin's potato roll.

Then, depending on the item, you can also expect some onions, pickles, and banana peppers.

The menu at Little Andy’s is intentionally small. Four burgers, four burger salads for anyone eating gluten free or keto, crinkle-cut fries, and a churro apple pie.

Little Andy’s has already been keeping residents of Asbury Park fed at their restaurant at 906 Sewall Ave., now they’re bringing their burgers to Red Bank.

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Little Andy’s Burgers is opening at Anderson Market in Oct. 2026

Anderson Market is located at 200 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ. You can expect the fan favorite burgers and sides that made Little Andy's a go-to for locals.

The owners wrote on social media that they are grateful for all the support that has lead to this opportunity.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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