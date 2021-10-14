LISTEN: Vaccine mandates putting many in NJ in a horrible spot (Opinion)

It is no doubt the biggest story of our lifetime.

The government and Big Business join together to force people into a medical decision or lose their livelihood. Every day we get calls from people who are put in the position of quitting their jobs or being fired unless they take the COVID vaccine.

This is happening even though the vaccine is not the panacea everyone hoped for, and breakthrough cases abound.

As a matter fact, the only people I know who have gotten the virus in the last two months were people who were fully vaccinated. Of course, it doesn’t make sense, but the government and Big Business continue to push for these mandates.

We thought a vaccine was supposed to protect you from an illness or a disease, not people who aren't vaccinated. That's why people get vaccines.

There are many practical and sound reasons why people don't want to be forced to take a vaccine for something that is of little or no risk to them. The government pressuring companies to force people to get this shot or lose their careers and livelihoods should frighten everyone more than a virus.

Many of the calls are heartbreaking from people who are put in this position. One in particular was from a man named Chris who called on Tuesday. Chris spent five years in the Marine Corps and is currently a federal employee forced to get the vaccine against his will.

If you're pro-vaccine mandate and think that no one should have to escape the tyranny of this current policy, listen to this, and tell me you can’t see the other side:

