List of top NJ restaurants that will make you smile (Opinion)

Nothing like a great meal, right? Especially when someone else is making it!

Heading out to dinner in New Jersey is not only an important part of our social interactions with friends, family, and community members. Of course, it's also a huge part of our economy. More than 18 billion dollars in sales through NJ restaurants every year.

We've spent a lot of time on the show promoting local businesses and helping entrepreneurs get through the unnecessary, immoral, and unethical lockdowns. Now is the time to put COVID behind you and get out and spend money to enjoy your life and get our economy jump-started.

For me, there's a catch. I won't go to a restaurant where the owners require their staff to wear a mask. I've shared my fact-based opinion throughout the past year and a half about how ineffective and potentially harmless masks can be so no need to revisit that here.

I asked the audience on the show this week to share the restaurants where you can enjoy a great meal and a smile from your wait staff. Here ya go. Enjoy!

Galasso's Pizza & Restaurant in Lebanon

 

Bonji Bowls in Long Hill

 

31 South Grill in Clinton

 

Uncle Vinnie's Clam Bar in Raritan

 

Espo's Restaurant and Bar in Raritan

 

Over Easy Kitchen in Holmdel

 

Cafe Picasso in Somerville

 

Molto Wood Burning Bistro in Marlboro

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

