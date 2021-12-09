List of NJ businesses that opened in the middle of the lockdown (Opinion)

We hear too often about people planning their exit from the Garden State. Businesses closing and uncertainly about the future dominate so much of the conversation in the Garden State.

This week, my wife Jodi and I had dinner with friends at a new restaurant called Orchard Park in East Brunswick. The menu, the service from our waiter Matty, the management's attention to detail, and the overall ambiance and look of the place, all A+. It was a great experience made even better when I found out they just opened a little more than a year ago!

Imagine in the middle of the COVID panic peddling and fear-mongering from the media, opening a brand-new business dependent on in-person customers?!? Takes guts and vision for sure. So I thought about how many other people took the risk to really dig in with me and stay, work and live in the Garden State.

Here's a list of some of the businesses joining the conversation this week:

LoLo's Kitchen in Pemberton

Divine kidz Academy in Ewing

Sparky's Crabs in Sicklerville

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old