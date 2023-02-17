Lights, camera, action! The Garden State Film Festival is here

New Jersey is rich in entertainment and has produced many actors and film projects that have originated right here in the Garden State. We are all used to seeing the big blockbuster movies in the theater that cost a fortune to make and a fortune to watch.

If you like being entertained by a good story and if you’re a big fan of film, a very impressive New Jersey film festival will take place again March 23 – 26.

The Garden State Film Festival is three jam-packed days of events and films at venues in and around Asbury Park.

The Garden State Film Festival was conceived in 2002 and has focused on the independent film genre. The Garden State Film Festival has had some impressive support including actors Glen Close, Ed Asner, Christopher Lloyd, James Gandolfini, Diane Ladd and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few.

The mission of The Garden State Film Festival is to promote the art of filmmaking on all levels.

The festival this year has some great events including Meet the Filmmakers Night and festival preview, a Friday night cocktail party with the featured film The Baker, a filmmaker’s breakfast, a panel discussion titled Behind the Lens with Ron Vidor, a Winning Screenplay Table Read and an award ceremony.

There are many movies that will be shown throughout the three days at many of the listed venues in Asbury Park and surrounding areas. The Garden State Film Festival has a comprehensive list of all the events, ticket options and event times log on to gsff.org and experience the film industry through the eyes of some incredible filmmakers.

