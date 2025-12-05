If there is one festival that you need to attend this winter, it is the Light of Day Winterfest.

Outstanding talent is ready for the January schedule. All performances and events will raise money and awareness to beat and end Parkinson’s disease as well as related illnesses, ALS, and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Light of Day Fight Parkinson's, ALS & PSP Light of Day Fight Parkinson's, ALS & PSP loading...

Light of Day has been raising money and awareness of those diseases for 26 years. They have raised over $7,000,000, and it all started at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

The big weekend kicks off Friday night, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, with the awesome Dramarama and the very popular Weeklings.

Also on Friday night, Jan. 16, 2026, at the famed Stone Pony will be celebrating Five Decades of Willie Nile. I have had Willie on my TV show and have seen him many times; you do not want to miss this show. Also, that night will be the Pittsburgh legend Joe Grushecky and The House Rockers featuring Danny Clinch and more. This is a huge show.

silhouettes of concert crowd Photo via dwphotos loading...

Bob’s Birthday Bash is on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, and this will be at The Hackensack Meridian Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank. The all-star lineup includes Johnny Rzeznik, lead singer and writer for the Goo Goo Dolls, Willie Nile, Joe Grushesky and The House Rockers, Williams Honor, Fantastic Cat, Remember Jones, Joe D’Urso, Stone Caravan,

Dramarama, special guest Gary U.S. Bonds, and more! This is one of the biggest shows in New Jersey, it starts at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, catch the “Asbury Blues” at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park with the Billy Walton Band, Boccigalupe and the Bad Boys and others

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, The Next Generation takes the stage as Rockit, Rock’n Music Academy, Lakehouse Music, and Octopus School. These are young up and coming and incredibly talented musicians and singers. A treat to watch.

You can catch the area’s best cover bands on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at The Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

In late 2025, phones have been reported stolen at concerts in PA NJ NY In late 2025, phones have been reported stolen at concerts in PA NJ NY (Photo by Vishnu R Nair on Unsplash) loading...

Book the weekend of January 16th to hear and see probably the best music you will hear all year. It is an exciting, packed weekend that continues to help raise much needed funds for continued research into three terrible diseases. Support Light of Day, support local musicians, there is no better music than right here in the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

