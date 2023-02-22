Life without parole for 28-year-old NJ mom who murdered young son, burned his body
◾️ Life in prison for a 28-year-old woman, convicted of murdering her young son
◾️ Nakira Griner had lied and said the boy, not yet 2, had been abducted
◾️ The Bridgeton woman then burned the body and left the remains in her yard
BRIDGETON — A Cumberland County woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the brutal murder of her own toddler son, whose body she then burned and left in her yard.
Nakira Griner was sentenced on Tuesday, without the possibility of parole.
The 28-year-old Bridgeton woman was previously found guilty by a jury on Jan. 4 of first-degree murder, stemming from the killing of the 23-month old child, known in court as “D.G. Jr.”
Griner had lied and reported her young son, Daniel, missing on Feb. 8, 2019, saying he had been kidnapped while she was walking to the store.
The boys’s burned remains were found on his mother's property hours later, around 3 a.m. the following morning.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the time of her arrest, Griner had been angry with her toddler son when he would not eat and hit him so hard he fell down a flight of stairs.
Beyond the life sentence, Griner also received an additional seven years for second-degree desecration of human remains.
