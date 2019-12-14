Licenses for unauthorized immigrants: How NJ lawmakers voted so far

With party-line votes this week by three Assembly and state Senate committees, a proposed law to create a type of drivers license that would be available to people in the country illegally came closer to becoming reality.

The bill is scheduled for a vote by the full Assembly and Senate on Monday.

Approval in both houses would send the bill to Gov. Phil Murphy, who would likely sign it into law.

Below is a list of lawmakers who voted for and against the bills in their respective committees.

About the proposed law

As New Jersey 101.5 Statehouse Bureau Chief Michael Symons reported this week, applicants for the new standard license would have to provide just a single document proving their New Jersey residency. To get the full license, a resident has to provide two such documents.

The six-point system used for providing identity to get a traditional license would also apply to the new standard licenses.

Those who voted YES in committee

Listed by order of district number.

Assemblyman John Burzichelli, D-Burlington (3rd District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Gloucester (4th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman William W. Spearman, D-Camden (5th District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington (7th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblywoman Carol Murphy, D-Burlingon (7th District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo, D-Mercer (14th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Patrick J. Diegnan Jr., D-Middlesex (18th District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Joseph Vitale, D-Middlesex (19th District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex (19th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, D-Union (20th District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Essex (29th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Nicholas Sacco, D-Hudson (32nd District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Nia Gill, D-Essex (34th District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Nellie Pou, D-Passaic (35th District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman Gary Schaer, D-Passaic (36th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman Gordon M. Johnson, D-Bergen (37th District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Those who voted NO in committee

Listed by order of district number.

State Sen. Michael Testa Jr., R-Cape May (1st District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman Erik Peterson, R-Warren (23rd District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Assemblyman Harold Wirths, R-Sussex (24th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll, R-Morris (25th District)

Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9

Assemblyman Jay Webber, R-Morris (26th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

State Sen. Robert Singer, R-Ocean (30th District)

Transportation Committee on Dec. 12

Assemblyman Ryan E. Peters, R-Bergen (37th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

NOT VOTING

Assemblyman Kevin Rooney, R-Passaic (40th District)

Appropriations Committee on Dec. 12

