Libraries say they have no use, for children’s author Dr. Seuss (Opinion)
The news today was oh so boring
But one headline was worth exploring
I surfed the web, fact checked my source
Pitchforks and torches with no remorse
Something that could have been better handled
Though he's dead, Dr. Seuss has been canceled
Teachers and parents expressed their concern
About things we would rather not have to learn
It turns out ol’ Seuss comes with some baggage
And his views on race may have done damage
What I say next may make you mad
No one is all good or all bad
Some things he said and published were harmful
Teachers should teach this, and not be impartial
A lesson to students about how times have changed
That views like his are now considered deranged
But one big thing that is also true
Is the impact he had on me and you
Some of his books may be problematic
Those should be burned, or hid in the attic
But the ones that remain that aren't in question
Can still provide kids with a valuable lesson
It turns out rhyming like him is easy
I'd steal his act, but that would be sleazy
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.
