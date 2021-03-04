Libraries say they have no use, for children’s author Dr. Seuss (Opinion)

The news today was oh so boring

But one headline was worth exploring

I surfed the web, fact checked my source

Pitchforks and torches with no remorse

Something that could have been better handled

Though he's dead, Dr. Seuss has been canceled

Teachers and parents expressed their concern

About things we would rather not have to learn

It turns out ol’ Seuss comes with some baggage

And his views on race may have done damage

What I say next may make you mad

No one is all good or all bad

Some things he said and published were harmful

Teachers should teach this, and not be impartial

A lesson to students about how times have changed

That views like his are now considered deranged

But one big thing that is also true

Is the impact he had on me and you

Some of his books may be problematic

Those should be burned, or hid in the attic

But the ones that remain that aren't in question

Can still provide kids with a valuable lesson

It turns out rhyming like him is easy

I'd steal his act, but that would be sleazy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.